Feeling Bookish Podcast: Upcoming Schedule

We appreciate all the support and the enthusiasm we’ve been receiving from listeners of the Feeling Bookish Podcast. It’s a blast to meet and chat with people who are as passionate about books and reading as we are.

When doing the podcast, we assume listeners have not read the particular book we’re discussing. But if you can read the book beforehand, that makes for a really fun experience. We love the feedback we get on Twitter.

Helen DeWitt, author of The Last Samurai is cool beyond words (photo by Zora Sicher).



We know everyone is busy, so we included a list of our upcoming books, if you want to choose one or two and read along with us. We usually publish a podcast every four-to-five weeks. Here’s the list: