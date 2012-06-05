Video of Marcel Proust’s Paris

This is an absolutely wonderful 28-minute long video titled “Proust’s Paris” which provides both expert background on the historical events unfolding in Paris during Marcel Proust’s lifetime as well as the details of his and his family’s lives. You’ll also receive a tour of the Paris neighborhoods, homes and monuments that were an important part of his life and work.

The video is from a website called “Radio Proust,” which has a number of Proust resources, including additional video and audio offerings. A great site

I recently blogged about a number of French-language Proust resources and I’ll shortly be returning to In Search of Lost Time to pick up where I left off last.