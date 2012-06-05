This is an absolutely wonderful 28-minute long video titled “Proust’s Paris” which provides both expert background on the historical events unfolding in Paris during Marcel Proust’s lifetime as well as the details of his and his family’s lives. You’ll also receive a tour of the Paris neighborhoods, homes and monuments that were an important part of his life and work.
The video is from a website called “Radio Proust,” which has a number of Proust resources, including additional video and audio offerings. A great site
I recently blogged about a number of French-language Proust resources and I’ll shortly be returning to In Search of Lost Time to pick up where I left off last.
3 thoughts on “Video of Marcel Proust’s Paris”
Very interesting and educative vídeo.
I love all the comparisons of Proust and the Paris of Marcel Proust is lovely, completed during the Belle Epoque and time of profound mutations.
Great!