Learn French with Marcel Proust

Like most people I have yet to tackle all seven volumes of Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, but I have managed to read the first two books and Swann’s Way is a particular favorite of mine. If you are a Proustian and somehow who wants to brush up on his French, there are great resources online.

J.P. Smith wrote about his experience reading Proust in French for The Millions and you can download a free copy of Swann’s Way in French here. There is also a French site that has audio recordings of Proust’s books in French and the French woman reading Du Côté De Chez Swann (Swann’s Way) has a positively sublime voice. Enjoy.